Arrest made after woman, 48, found dead in car in Glenrothes

It comes almost one month after the death of 48-year old Jane Fitzpatrick.

She was found dead within a car on Cable Road in the town.

The grim discovery was made on Monday. August 9 when officers were called to the scene around 9:00am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed an arrest today

Police inquiries into the circumstances are continuing.

Today they confirmed a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death

A police statement said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. Enquiries are continuing.”

A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.