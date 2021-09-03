Arrest made after woman, 48, found dead in car in Glenrothes

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of woman in Glenrothes.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 12:29 pm

It comes almost one month after the death of 48-year old Jane Fitzpatrick.

She was found dead within a car on Cable Road in the town.

The grim discovery was made on Monday. August 9 when officers were called to the scene around 9:00am.

Police confirmed an arrest today

Police inquiries into the circumstances are continuing.

Today they confirmed a 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her death

A police statement said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out to establish the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death. Enquiries are continuing.”

A full report will be forwarded to the Procurator Fiscal.

