Arrests after raids in Fife town net drugs, cash and firearm
Officers executed two search warrants in the town following a number of positive stop and searches in Glenrothes last week
Police Scotland said they seized approximately £2700 of class B drugs, £2425 in cash, a firearm and an offensive weapon were recovered from three separate addresses.
Three males aged between 15 and 16 years old have been charged with a number of offences including being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and will be reported to the relevant authorities in due course.
A police spokesperson said: “Drug misuse has a direct link to violent and antisocial behaviour across the country. The use of stop and search is an important tool in tackling these issues but we also rely on intelligence from the community.”