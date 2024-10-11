Three people have been arrested in a police investigation into human trafficking and modern slavery in Kirkcaldy.

An 18-year old man was arrested for human trafficking and modern slavery offences and has been released pending further enquiry. A 52-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were arrested for immigration offences. Enquiries are ongoing. Detective Inspector Scott Wilson from Dumfries CID said: “Human trafficking and modern slavery are happening in our communities and this operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling this issue. “We work closely with our partners to identify situations where this criminality is taking place and provide appropriate support to victims. However we cannot do this alone, and it is important that we increase awareness of the warning signs so that reporting can increase. Signs that someone could be being exploited at work can include being paid no legal wage and having little or no money, living in poor conditions and having their time on and off duty controlled by their employers. “If you suspect modern slavery is happening in your community it is vital that you report this and enable us to protect victims and take action against those responsible for this exploitation. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.