Attempted murder at Kirkcaldy’s Ravenscraig Park – police make arrest
An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted murder on a 16-year-old male youth in Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy .
The incident was reported to police on Tuesday and enquiries are continuing.
The injured 16-year-old was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital for treatment.
Police Scotland confirmed that an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A 14-year-old boy has also been charged with assault in connection with the same incident.
The 18-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.