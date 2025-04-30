Attempted murder at Kirkcaldy’s Ravenscraig Park – police make arrest

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 30th Apr 2025, 16:25 BST
An arrest has been made in connection with an attempted murder on a 16-year-old male youth in Ravenscraig Park, Kirkcaldy .

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday and enquiries are continuing.

The injured 16-year-old was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Police Scotland confirmed that an 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A 14-year-old boy has also been charged with assault in connection with the same incident.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

