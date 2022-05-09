Ban for Kirkcaldy-based delivery driver who failed to properly insure his car

Fehmi Dzuvalekov, of Mill Street, appeared before Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Dzuvalekov, 31, admitted driving without insurance and with a broken brake light at St Clair Street, Kirkcaldy on January 15 this year.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the vehicle was stopped by police as a brake light was not working.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

She said: “Officers were able to see Just Eat tin foil delivery bags in the car. Checks were carried out and it was shown the Nissan Almera vehicle was not insured.”

The accused, who represented himself in court, told the sheriff he had recently bought the vehicle but had forgotten to transfer his business insurance from a previous vehicle.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith handed Dzuvalekov six penalty points and due to the 12 live points already on his licence, Dzuvalekov was disqualified from driving for six months.