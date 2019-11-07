Bank holds fraud awareness workshop

A Kirkcaldy bank branch is hosting a fraud awareness workshop in order to combat the number of peopl being caught out by scammers.

The TSB event is free to attend for customers and non-customers who may wish to learn more about how to avoid becoming a victim of fraud.

A number of local organisations have also been invited, including the Richmond Fellowship, the charity Nourish, and Seescape, as well as local police.

The bank says the most common type of fraud affecting local people in Kirkcaldy is social engineering, a deception used to con consumers into sharing personal data or transfer money e.g. phishing, smishing, romance scams).

Kirkcaldy High Street TSB will hold the event on Monday, November 18 at 10.30am.

