Banned Fife driver failed to give a breath specimen to police
A Methil man who admitted driving while disqualified and failing to give a breath specimen has had his sentence deferred until November 25.
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 9:58 am
Craig Forbes, of Alder Terrace, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Forbes, 43, admitted on January 30, 2020 on Main Street, Coaltown of Wemyss, he drove a motor vehicle while disqualified.
He further admitted on March 1, 2021 on Beech Avenue, Methil, he drove a motor vehicle while disqualified.
On the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he admitted failing to give police a breath specimen.
