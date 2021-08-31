Craig Forbes, of Alder Terrace, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Forbes, 43, admitted on January 30, 2020 on Main Street, Coaltown of Wemyss, he drove a motor vehicle while disqualified.

He further admitted on March 1, 2021 on Beech Avenue, Methil, he drove a motor vehicle while disqualified.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

On the same date at Kirkcaldy Police Station he admitted failing to give police a breath specimen.

