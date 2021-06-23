Police Scotland said the 84-year-old victim was walking in Beveridge Park at around 12:30pm on Tuesday, June 22, when an unknown man approached her.

He then exposed himself before carrying out an “indecent act” on himself.

His elderly victim sought help from another man in the park, who contacted police.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When officers arrived, however, there was no trace of the suspect.

Now Police Scotland is appealing to the public to help find the man responsible.

The force said its suspect is white and has brown hair, is aged between 20 and 40, and around 6’ tall.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing blue shorts and a white t-shirt.

Detectives in Kirkcaldy have launched a manhunt after an elderly woman was subjected to an indecent exposure at a local beauty spot. (Photo: Kevin O'Kane)

Detective Inspector Samantha Davidson said: “The park would have been busy at the time of this incident and we are urging anyone who saw a man matching the description to contact us.

“If you saw anything suspicious or if you have any information on his identity, please come forward as soon as possible.

“Officers are working to establish if this is linked to previous similar incidents in the Kirkcaldy area.

“They have been gathering local CCTV footage, and are asking anyone who was driving in the area around the time of this incident to check their dash-cam in case they have an image of this man.”

Anyone with information should contact Kirkcaldy Police Station through 101 quoting reference 1394 of 22 June.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.