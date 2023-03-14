Blind Kirkcaldy woman's tandem bikes recovered after theft from lock-up
Two tandem bike stolen in Kirkcaldy which were used by a blind woman as her main form of exercise have been recovered.
They were taken from a lock-up in the Craigmount area of the town between February 7 and 21.
Police launched an investigation and confirmed this week that the distinctive Matrix Tank Tandem, black and white in colour, and an Orbit Tourer Tandem which has a silver frame had been found.
They were owned by a blind woman, who used them, alongside her tandem pilot, as her main form of exercise.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are still ongoing to trace the person or persons responsible for the theft.”