Blind Kirkcaldy woman's tandem bikes recovered after theft from lock-up

Two tandem bike stolen in Kirkcaldy which were used by a blind woman as her main form of exercise have been recovered.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 14th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT- 1 min read

They were taken from a lock-up in the Craigmount area of the town between February 7 and 21.

Police launched an investigation and confirmed this week that the distinctive Matrix Tank Tandem, black and white in colour, and an Orbit Tourer Tandem which has a silver frame had been found.

They were owned by a blind woman, who used them, alongside her tandem pilot, as her main form of exercise.

Police have released images of the tandems that were stolen
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Enquiries are still ongoing to trace the person or persons responsible for the theft.”