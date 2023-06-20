News you can trust since 1871
BMW stolen from Fife village in ‘utterly dangerous’ drive on busy Dundee road

A car stolen in Auchtertool is at the centre of a police probe into an incident of dangerous driving on a busy Dundee road.
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

They are investigating a video posted online showing the grey BMW car circling the Milton of Craigie roundabout at speed around 9.30 pm on Friday (June 16). The was stolen rom the Fife village on May 29, and recovered in the Douglas area of Dundee on Monday.

Inspector Michelle Burns, Tayside Roads Policing Unit, said: “This manner of driving is totally irresponsible and utterly dangerous. Thankfully on this occasion, no one was injured but had the driver lost control of the car, especially at this busy roundabout, members of the public would have been put in serious danger.

“We have recently been made aware of the incident and the online footage. Enquiries are ongoing with regard to the theft, however, we are keen to identify who was driving the car last Friday night."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the theft and the dangerous driving (Pic: TSPL)Police have appealed for witnesses to the theft and the dangerous driving (Pic: TSPL)
Any information about either incident, the dangerous driving or theft of the car, call police via 101 quoting reference number 4849 on Saturday, 17 June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.