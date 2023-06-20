They are investigating a video posted online showing the grey BMW car circling the Milton of Craigie roundabout at speed around 9.30 pm on Friday (June 16). The was stolen rom the Fife village on May 29, and recovered in the Douglas area of Dundee on Monday.

Inspector Michelle Burns, Tayside Roads Policing Unit, said: “This manner of driving is totally irresponsible and utterly dangerous. Thankfully on this occasion, no one was injured but had the driver lost control of the car, especially at this busy roundabout, members of the public would have been put in serious danger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have recently been made aware of the incident and the online footage. Enquiries are ongoing with regard to the theft, however, we are keen to identify who was driving the car last Friday night."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the theft and the dangerous driving (Pic: TSPL)