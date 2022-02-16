The woman's body was recovered near Tay Street.

Officers say that the body recovered from the water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay, on Monday, 14 February, has been identified as a 37-year-old woman from the Dundee area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that her family has been made aware.