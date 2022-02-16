Body that washed up on Fife shore identified as 37-year-old Dundee woman
Police say that they have now identified the body of a woman that washed up on a Fife shore.
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 4:41 pm
Officers say that the body recovered from the water near Tay Street in Newport-on-Tay, on Monday, 14 February, has been identified as a 37-year-old woman from the Dundee area.
Police have confirmed that her family has been made aware.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.