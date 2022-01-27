Bogus workmen con two Glenrothes residents out of thousands of £s

Four men went to a property in Greenwell Park on Monday, January 17, and told the 65-year-old occupier that he needed a small gutter repair which they did for free.

They then falsely claimed there was a large hole in the roof which needed immediate repair. He handed over a four figure sum of money for work that did not need done.

In a second incident, the men went to a different property on the same road on Saturday, January 22, and advised the 74-year-old occupier that work needed done to the property. Money was taken for unnecessary work and she was charged significant sums for minor maintenance such as path cleaning.

People in Glenrothes are being warned to wary of bogus workmen operating in the town.

One of the men is described as white, aged mid-30s, about 5ft 6ins, with short curly brown hair, and wearing dark ‘tradesman’ style clothing. He spoke with a slight Irish accent. The group were seen to be using a large dark-coloured estate type car.

Sergeant Peter Wordie, from Glenrothes Police Station, said: “This is an appalling crime that targeted some of the most vulnerable people in our community. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen these men and can help with our investigation.

“If you were driving in the area recently and have dash-cam footage that might help please get in touch. We would also like to hear from people with private CCTV or door bell-footage that might assist our investigation.

“These criminals are often extremely plausible and we are asking people in the community to be on their guard and be aware of bogus workmen in the area.

“I would advise the local community to be vigilant when approached by anyone offering this kind of work. Always ask for credentials and never hand over money upfront. If you are not sure about the price they are charging consider getting a second opinion.

“We are carrying out extra patrols in this area. If you think anyone is being targeted by bogus workmen or have any concerns please contact us or speak to an officer direct.”

Anyone who with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2141, of Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

