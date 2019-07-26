Bogus workmen steal hundreds of £s from 84-year old Fife woman

Bogus workmen have conned an elderly woman out of hundreds of £s after visiting her home in Fife.

The duo struck in Lower Largo on Wednesday morning – police have launched an investigation into what they branded a “despicable crime.”.

They said the incident happened around 9.00 am. when two men appeared on the doorstep on an 84-year old woman, claiming to be from Fife Council

Police said they were allowed inside after advising they needed to undertake maintenance work.

The men then asked for payment for the work, and were given a three-figure sum of cash before leaving.

A short time later the victim realised that money had been stolen from her bedroom and contacted police.

Sergeant Craig Fyall, from Levenmouth Police Station said: “The suspects did not carry out any work at the property, but were able to get the victim to pay them.

“Then, to add further insult they robbed her of further cash.

“This is a despicable crime, which preyed on an elderly woman and left her deeply upset. Perpetrators of these types of scams are highly manipulative, very convincing and will attempt to take advantage of people’s fears and vulnerabilities.

“These people often target the elderly and vulnerable so please advise any friends, neighbours or relatives to be wary of these types of callers.

“If members of the community within Lower Largo have any information than can help us trace those responsible for this incident, then please come forward.”

Contact Levenmouth Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1367 of the 24th July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.