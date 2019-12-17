Bomb squad seal off Burntisland Harbour over suspicious package

Police have sealed off the area.
Police have sealed off the area.

Bomb disposal experts are on the scene at the harbopur area of Burntisland after a suspicious package was discovered on board an oil rig in the Forth.

Police sealed off the area last night, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have arrived to investigate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report following the discovery of an unknown package on a drilling rig off shore at Methil, Leven around 10.40pm on Monday, December 16, 2019.

“As a precaution, a cordon is currently in place at Burntisland Harbour, while emergency services and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) complete a more thorough assessment of the circumstances.

“There is currently not thought to be any threat to anyone onboard the rig.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress