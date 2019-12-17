Bomb squad seal off Burntisland Harbour over suspicious package

Bomb disposal experts are on the scene at the harbopur area of Burntisland after a suspicious package was discovered on board an oil rig in the Forth.

Police sealed off the area last night, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) have arrived to investigate.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report following the discovery of an unknown package on a drilling rig off shore at Methil, Leven around 10.40pm on Monday, December 16, 2019.

“As a precaution, a cordon is currently in place at Burntisland Harbour, while emergency services and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) complete a more thorough assessment of the circumstances.

“There is currently not thought to be any threat to anyone onboard the rig.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress