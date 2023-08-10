Boy 14 arrested after objects thrown from flyover of Glenrothes road
Police have arrested and charged a 14-year old boy in connection with a series of incidents which saw items thrown from a pedestrian flyover in Glenrothes.
In the most recent incident, two people injured after a taxi was struck by a concrete slab. They happened on the B921 Kinglassie road between Sunday, July 16, and Sunday, August 6.
The boy has been released on an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
In the most recent incident, a man and the woman were both taken to hospital for treatment. Police had appealed for anyone with information to come forward.