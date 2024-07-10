Boy, 14, charged after ‘significant’ blaze destroyed garages in Glenrothes
Fire crews from four stations across central Fife were called to the scene in Falcon Drive on Monday night, and only stood down after 6:00am the following morning.
A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 9.11pm to a fire close to Hill View close and Falcon Drive in Glenrothes. Two fire crews from Glenrothes and Methil stations were at the scene tackling what had been described as a ‘significant’ incident. Two further crews from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly stations were also despatched to add assistance.”Police confirmed today that a teenager had been charged in connection with the incident which ais led to some vehicles in the garages being destroyed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection and a report will be sent to the relevant authority.”