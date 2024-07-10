Boy, 14, charged after ‘significant’ blaze destroyed garages in Glenrothes

A 14-year-old boy has been charged after a “significant” blaze destroyed a row of garages in Glenrothes.

Fire crews from four stations across central Fife were called to the scene in Falcon Drive on Monday night, and only stood down after 6:00am the following morning.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received an alert at 9.11pm to a fire close to Hill View close and Falcon Drive in Glenrothes. Two fire crews from Glenrothes and Methil stations were at the scene tackling what had been described as a ‘significant’ incident. Two further crews from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly stations were also despatched to add assistance.”Police confirmed today that a teenager had been charged in connection with the incident which ais led to some vehicles in the garages being destroyed.