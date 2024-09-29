Boy, 14, taken to hospital after serious assault in Glenrothes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have launched a probe into a serious assault on a teenager in Glenrothes.

It happened in the area of the Glamis Centre in the town in midweek. The 14-year old was taken to hospital for treatment, but no details of his injuries have been given.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers received a report of a serious assault of a 14-year-old boy in the Glamis Centre area of Glenrothes which happened around 7.30pm on Wednesday September 25. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1620 of September 26.”