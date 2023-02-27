Boy, 15, left with serious facial injuries after assault in Fife park
Police are probing an assault in a Fife park which left a teenage boy with serious facial injuries.
The 15-year old was attacked in Riverside Park, Glenrothes.
The incident was reported to police on Saturday evening.
Police said they are aware of the incident circulating online.
The boy was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment to serious facial injuries.
Inspector Kirk Donnelly from Glenrothes Police Station said: “There is no place for this type of violence in our community and I utterly condemn such acts. Anyone who takes part in violence will face the full consequences of the justice system."
A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident and officers are following positive lines of inquiry to locate other youths involved.