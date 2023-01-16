Brandon MacLean, was jailed for five years and six months at the High Court in Edinburgh after being convicted of a number of sexual and violent offences, including rape.

The offences took place in Fife between November, 2019 and March, 2021. MacLean, now aged 20, was just 17 when he carried out his first offence.

MacLean had denied a series of charges during an earlier trial but was convicted of six offences, including four of rape.

Lord Beckett said he had shown no remorse and he was concerned how best to protect the public in his case.

His sentencing was welcomed by police.

Detective Constable Sean Wesson said: “MacLean will now rightly face the consequences of his despicable actions in prison.

“The fact that he has been convicted and sentenced is down to the bravery of his victims in coming forward to police and reporting it. They have shown great courage during our investigation and by giving their evidence in court.

