Police are looking for witnesses to a break-in at Fife Ice Arena in Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy early on Wednesday morning.

The break-in happened around 3.35am and ice rink staff discovered it when they arrived for work.

Billy Hanafin, rink manager, said that staff were still working out what had been taken, but said that a till had been dumped behind the arena.

“They got in through the front doors,” he said.

“Our tills are emptied each night, so there was no money left in them.”

Police later confirmed that a number of ice skates along with an empty till had been stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kirkcaldy CID via 101, quoting incident number 0434 of November 28, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.