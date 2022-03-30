British Transport Police urge parents in Fife to warn children of the dangers of trespass on the railway

1669 trespass incidents were recorded in Scotland in 2021/2022 compared with 1633 in the year 2020/2021.

British Transport Police (BTP) has also dealt with 703 incidents of vandalism compared with 661 incidents during the same period. Vandalism includes stone throwing, damage to shelters, fire extinguishers being let off and graffiti.

Officers continue to patrol the network to help tackle the issue and have been engaging with schools to raise awareness of the dangers of the railway.

Michael Magee, British Transport Police Inspector, said: “We tend to see a spike in cases of juvenile related trespass and anti-social behaviour during the school holidays. Safety is our top priority and we’re asking that we all speak to our loved ones to prevent further damage or serious injury.”

