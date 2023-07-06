Brooke Lynch: Police seek information on Kirkcaldy teenager last seen on Wednesday
Police are appealing for more information about the whereabouts of a teenage girl from Kirkcaldy, who was last seen on Wednesday.
By Callum McCormack
Published 6th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
Brooke Lynch, 13, is missing from Kirkcaldy. She was last seen at about 11.00am, on Wednesday, July 5.
She is described as slim with brown long hair and 5’3-5’4” tall.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trainers and black hot pants or shorts.
Please contact 101 quoting PS-20230705-4615 if you have any information about her whereabouts.