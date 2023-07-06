Brooke Lynch, 13, is missing from Kirkcaldy. She was last seen at about 11.00am, on Wednesday, July 5.

She is described as slim with brown long hair and 5’3-5’4” tall.

She was last seen wearing a black jumper, black trainers and black hot pants or shorts.

Brooke was last seen on Wedneday (5 July) (Pic: Police Scotland)