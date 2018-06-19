Bryant family to appear on BBC’s Crimewatch

The family of missing Fife man Allan Bryant are to appear on the BBC’s Crimewatch Roadshow today appealing for information as to their son’s whereabouts.

The 27-year-old’s parents Allan Bryant Snr and Marie Dugan will appear along with Detective Inspector Kevin Houliston will be appearing on the BBC1 at 11am in a bid to find a breakthrough in the search for the 27-year-old.

Allan, 23 at the time, has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in Glenrothes in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

Despite a tireless social media campaign by the family and an extensive on-going police search, no trace of the Allan has ever been found.

“We’ve been trying to get Allan’s disappearance featured on the programme for some time now so to finally get it included is a huge positive for us,” said Mr Bryant Snr.

“I know it’s only going to be a short piece, maybe four or five minutes, but it will be across nationally so it will potentially reach a wide audience.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes with the police for the last month to get this right.

“We are just hopeful it brings that vital piece of new information that help us finally find Allan.

“The programme will allow people with information to phone or text in and we are just trying to remain positive that we get something from it.”

The family have made a number of television appearances since their loved one’s disappearance but this represents one of the most high profile.

DI Houliston added: “Our inquiries to trace Allan and bring answers for his family are continuing,

“Please tune in and call 101 quoting Operation Toner if you have any information which might assist.”