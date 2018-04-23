Bryant’s call for stiffer sentences for online trolls after latest abuse

A sick online troll, who has previously targeted the family of missing Glenrothes man Allan Bryant, has admitted sending abusive messages to them for a second time.

Stewart McInroy pled guilty to two charges relating to a series of vile taunts and Facebook messages to the family last month and will be sentenced on May 17.

Allan Bryant Snr talke of the impact online abuse has had when he appeared on the TV programme Celebrety Trolls with Frankie Bridge back in August,2017.

Previously, the 27-year-old, who had appeared on a BBC documentary claiming he was “addicted to trolling”, was handed a 10 month sentence in August 2014 for online taunts in which he claimed he had tortured and killed missing Fife man Allan Bryant.

Now, Allan Bryant Snr, whose son has not been seen since leaving Styx nightclub in the early hours of November 3, 2013, has called on the courts to send out a proper message to online trolls and consider stiffer penalties for repeat offenders.

“The level of abuse and sickening comments that have been made have had a traumatic affect on my family and is something no person should be subjected to,” said Mr Bryant Snr.

“That’s why I’m calling for stiffer sentences for those responsible for such vile abuse.

“At the moment there seems to be little or no deterrent, therefore I feel anyone who is a repeat offender should automatically have their sentence doubled.

“The courts are not sending out the right message, with what I feel are lenient sentences and I’ll be writing to the Procurator Fiscal to make them aware of how devastating this sort of abuse can be.

“I’m also calling for victim’s statements to be made available to courts too to further show what impact this abuse has had on those being targeted.”