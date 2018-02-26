Bryant’s ‘threat to kill’ charges dropped by Fiscal

Allan Bryant Snr says he is “relieved” that Police Scotland have dropped charges relating to his arrest in 2017 outside the house being searched in connection with his son’s disappearance.

Mr Bryant Snr, was charged with a breach of the peace and threatening behaviour following an alleged incident outside a house in the Newcastle area of Glenrothes that police were continuing to search as part of an ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Mr Bryant Snr’s son Allan Bryant.

Allan, 23 at the time of his disappearance, has not been seen since CCTV captured him leaving Styx nightclub in the town in the early hours of November 3, 2013.

Mr Bryant Snr went to the property in Barton Place on the morning of Monday, June 26, 2017, midway through what turned out to be a five-week forensic search of the property, to speak with members of the investigative team.

But Mr Bryant Snr is alleged to have had an altercation with the owner of the property Thomas McAllister.

Shortly after Mr Bryant Snr was arrested at his home over alleged threats made.Speaking shortly after learning the news that his will now no longer face court proceedings, Mr Bryant Snr told the Gazette “common sense has prevailed on behalf of the police” and said it was a “weight that had been lifted” off his family.

He said: “It comes as a great relief that neither I, nor my family, will have to go through the process of legal proceedings.”

“It would have turned into a circus and I sure police Scotland didn’t want that.

“I would have pleaded not guilty and fought it in the courts but I’m glad that Allan’s mum Marie, who was a witness to the events, doesn’t have to go through the riggers of giving evidence.”

In a letter from the Procurator Fiscal Depute it confirmed the charges relating to Mr Bryant Snr’s threatening and abusive behaviour and threats to kill Mr McAllister had been dropped.

It added: “Consideration of this report shows that the evidence is sufficient in law to justify my bringing you before the court.

“I have decided, however, in all the present circumstances of the case, not to bring proceedings.”