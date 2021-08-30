Christopher Syme, of West High Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Syme, 43, admitted on April 1, 2021 at College Street, Buckhaven he obstructed three police officers while being arrested.

He admitted flailing his arms and throwing himself to the ground to prevent being handcuffed.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on June 14, 2020 at the Co-operative in Methilhaven Road, Methil, he damaged a window.

