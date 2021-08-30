Buckhaven man obstructed police officers as they tried to arrest him

A Buckhaven man who admitted obstructing police officers as they tried to arrest him has had his sentence deferred until September 23.

By A Court Reporter
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:48 pm

Christopher Syme, of West High Street, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Syme, 43, admitted on April 1, 2021 at College Street, Buckhaven he obstructed three police officers while being arrested.

He admitted flailing his arms and throwing himself to the ground to prevent being handcuffed.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on June 14, 2020 at the Co-operative in Methilhaven Road, Methil, he damaged a window.

