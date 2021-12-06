Buckhaven man sentenced to six months in prison for assaulting his partner

Donald Mackie, of West High Street, appeared from custody before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Mackie, 31, admitted on October 11, 2020 at New Road Kennoway, he assaulted a woman by repeatedly punching her to the head causing her to fall on the floor and while she was on the floor, continued to punch her on the head and body, grab her by the hair and repeatedly push her. On the same date, in the same place he admitted assaulting another woman by slapping her to the head.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute said the accused was intoxicated on the evening of the offence and that he and the complainers had been at a party: “He began to act in an antagonistic manner towards a woman. They walked home and the verbal abuse continued there,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

"She said she was going to leave to get some toilet paper and he became more aggressive. He grabbed her, repeatedly hitting her on the face and body. She managed to leave to let him calm down.

"She returned and he shouted and swore at her – she then told the other person in the property to call the police. The accused squared up between them both.”

The depute said the accused continued shouting at her, grabbed her by the hair and pushed her so she was banging off the walls. He said both women at the scene had bruising to their faces.

Mackie’s defence lawyer said his client’s behaviour was ‘despicable’ and that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident. He said he has struggled with his mental health and has been seeking help for this: “He is optimistic the relationship will continue and that he will be able to move back in with her.

"He says the relationship is a good one and appreciates a custodial sentence will be imposed here. He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.”

Sheriff McFarlane told the accused: “This was atrocious behaviour towards this woman.”

She sentenced him to six months in prison to run consecutively with his current prison sentence.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.