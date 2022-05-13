Taylor Copland, of Rossend Terrace, appeared before Sheriff Ian Anderson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Copland, 19, admitted on November 6, 2021 at Harbour Place, Burntisland, he assaulted a male and engaged in a fight, repeatedly punched and struck him on the head with a glass and committed a breach of the peace.

He further admitted having an offensive weapon.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: the duo were friends.

He continued: "They were in the company of the complainer’s girlfriend, and attended at the Smuggler’s Inn.”

The Fiscal Despute said they were “both very drunk” and also had alcohol taken off them. At 11.45pm they were asked to leave the premises and went to a party.

The court was told: "They were were arguing and this escalated into a physical altercation with both were throwing punches.

"The accused struck the complainer over the head with a glass and he collapsed unconscious, bleeding from the head. An ambulance attended.”

Copland’s defence lawyer said her client was a good friend of the complainer’s and that her understanding is that they are,although haven’t been in touch for some time.

She said the complainer bears no ill will against her client.

She continued: “There was an argument between the two but my client has no recollection of what this was about. He accepts that the glass struck the complainer.”