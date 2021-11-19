Burntisland woman threatened to stab former partner and assaulted nurses at Fife hospital

Emma McIntyre, of West Leven Street, appeared before Sheriff Alistair Brown at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McIntyre, 53, admitted on January 23, 2019 at her home address she threatened to stab her former partner.

She further admitted on May 22, 2020 at Kirkcaldy Acute Hospital, NHS Trust, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy she assaulted a nurse by shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour towards her, seizing her on the body and nipping her, contrary to the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act 2005.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court recently.

She committed the offence while on bail.

McIntyre further admitted on the same date and in the same place she shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive demeanour towards another nurse, seizing her on the body and squeezing her, contrary to the Emergency Workers (Scotland) Act 2005.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence until December 16 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.

