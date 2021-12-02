Bus station incident: Arrest after report of assault on Stagecoach staff

Officers were called to the Postgate after being alerted to a disturbance.

Stagecoach East Scotland said “members of our driving and bus station staff were assaulted.”

In a statement, it added: “Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained.

Police were called to the scene

“Our people work incredibly hard to connect communities, people to jobs, friends, and family, and no one should be subject to abuse or violence whilst at work.

“We are working with the police on their investigation."

As a result of the incident, one bus service was cancelled.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed officers attended the incident.

He said: “We were called around 1.15pm on Wednesday to a report of a disturbance in the Postgate area of Glenrothes. “

The statement confirmed a 19-year-old woman arrested in connection is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

