Call for action on antisocial biking in Levenmouth

Residents and politicians in the Levenmouth area have called on police to do more to tackle antisocial biking.

Residents have described the bikers as a regular problem, with one saying that the area was “plagued” by them.

Three local councillors have contacted the Mail to express their concerns about the problem and the police reaction.

Police Scotland say they are aware of a rise in the number of reported incidents, which they primarily put down to the holidays and the good weather, and are targeting specific hotspots to deter and disrupt such behaviour.

One Leven resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said antisocial biking had been an issue since the start of spring.

He added: “Since then, early evening and late night motorbike noise has been constant as the riders of these unlicensed bikes or similar others use the residential streets in the middle of the town as rat runs between their homes and wherever they are letting fully loose on the bikes.

“As this racket became daily, I again phoned the police and again they seemed to treat the matter as if it was something that I alone had raised.

“I know the police are not present on our streets in the numbers that they used to be. All the same, I’m frankly astonished that after so many weeks of these unlicensed bikers being in the faces and ears of the rest of Levenmouth’s law-abiding citizenry, that the force seems so ineffectual when confronted with such flagrant law-breaking.”

The problem has been reported throughout Levenmouth, including the Largo area.

One resident in Lower Largo, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: “It is very bad. It’s not just the noise – it could lead to a very bad accident. It’s a danger to life. The whole area is plagued.”

Councillor Colin Davidson says he has received numerous complaints from residents in the area about antisocial biking, and called on police to do more.

He said: “I visited someone yesterday and three different householders came out to say that they were disappointed that police are not doing enough to deal with the youths on bikes.

“The police are not doing enough to deal with this situation. There’s a fear that confronting these people could lead to further problems. Residents are scared to confront them.”

Councillor John O’Brien said the issue is also causing problems for people in Methil.

He told the Mail that numerous residents had complained to him about bikes going up and down the streets during the middle of the night.

“The people of Levenmouth are fed up with complaints about illegal motor bikes running about the streets and parks at all hours day and night,” he said.

“Before someone has a serious accident, the police and elected members need to take decisive action to put a stop to all this at all cost.”

Police Scotland says it has removed three bikes from circulation in the last month.

However, they say they remain reliant on the public to either identify the persons they believe are responsible, or to provide an accurate descriptions of the bikes.

Inspector John Docherty from Levenmouth Police Station, said: “Operation Shorehead is our dedicated action plan to deter and disrupt antisocial behaviour and we continue to work with our partners to ensure the safety of the public who live, work and visit the area.

“Our local action plan Operation Reflector also involves officers working with local communities and partners to target the road crime and road safety concerns, including the illegal use of motorbikes.

“In addition to our dedicated action plans, we work closely with our partners within Safer Communities to carry out joint patrols in areas of concern identified by the local community.

“We also utilise open space CCTV to monitor, assess and triage reports and concerns raised to us by members of the public.

“Police Scotland utilises a call grading system to ensure priority is given to incidents which require an urgent response.

“On occasions where a crime is not in progress, we can schedule a suitable time for officers to visit a complainer and where there is scope for inquiry, we will always ensure this is investigated thoroughly.

“Anyone wishing to report illegal activity or criminality can do so by contacting us on 101, or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”