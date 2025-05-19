Cannabis plants worth over £400,000 seized in Cowdenbeath
Police discovered the cannabis cultivation at the property on the town’s High Street at around 10.15am on Friday as they executed a warrant.
The plants which were recovered are estimated to have a street value of £418,000.
Inspector Carley Marshall said: “This is a significant recovery which shows our ongoing work to disrupt the supply of illegal substances into our local communities. This also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.
“The public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.
"We urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”