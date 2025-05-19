Cannabis plants worth over £400,000 seized in Cowdenbeath

Cannabis plants with an estimated value of over £400,000 has been discovered in a property in Cowdenbeath.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police discovered the cannabis cultivation at the property on the town’s High Street at around 10.15am on Friday as they executed a warrant.

The plants which were recovered are estimated to have a street value of £418,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Carley Marshall said: “This is a significant recovery which shows our ongoing work to disrupt the supply of illegal substances into our local communities. This also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

The man died in a motorbike accident

“The public has an important role to play in helping Police Scotland target those responsible for the cultivation, supply and sale of illegal substances.

"We urge anyone with knowledge or concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”