Cannabis raid: officers seize almost £150,000 of Class B drug in Kinghorn raid

The “significant quantity” of Class B drugs were seized on Thursday after officers descended on a property in Orchard Terrace in the town, and discovered a cannabis cultivation.​Sergeant Gordon Stanford said: “This seizure has taken a significant amount of drugs off our streets. The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.​ Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”