Cannabis raid: officers seize almost £150,000 of Class B drug in Kinghorn raid
A 52-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences. He has made a court appearance.
The “significant quantity” of Class B drugs were seized on Thursday after officers descended on a property in Orchard Terrace in the town, and discovered a cannabis cultivation.Sergeant Gordon Stanford said: “This seizure has taken a significant amount of drugs off our streets. The operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy. Information and support from members of the public is vital to our work and I would encourage anyone with concerns about drugs activity in their area to contact Police Scotland on 101. Alternatively you can speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
The man has appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court