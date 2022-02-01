Tyler Rattray, announced she was quitting playing for Raith Rovers in a social media post.

In a tweet, she said: “After 10 long years playing for Raith, it’s gutting I have given up now because they have signed someone like this and I want nothing to do with it!

“It was good being captain of Raith while it lasted.”

Many voiced their support following her decision on social media.

The move comes as Val McDermid announced that she was ending her sponsorship of the football club after it signed player David Goodwillie.

Goodwillie was signed on Deadline Day by the Kirkcaldy-based club in a move that was described as “crucial to the club’s promotion push” by manager John McGlynn, calling him “the top goal scorer in Scotland”.

The former director at the club said she had ended her support and sponsorship of the club.

Ms McDermid, who has been a lifelong supporter of the club, said: “I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rovers over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie.

“I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.

“Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club.

“I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know.”

At a civil case at the court of session in Edinburgh in 2017, Goodwillie and former footballer David Robertson were ordered to pay damages of £100,000 to a woman they had raped, a judge ruled.

No criminal charges had been brought against either of them.

Rape Crisis Scotland supported Ms McDermid’s decision.

In a statement on Twitter, the organisation, which works to end sexual violence, said: “This has no doubt been an incredibly difficult decision for Val McDermid, but it is one we support wholeheartedly.