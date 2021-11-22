A red car overturned near a turn on the B921 in Fife (Photo: Police Scotland).

The crash happened on Sunday on the B921 in Fife.

Police Scotland posted a picture of a red car overturned near a turn on the road.

Road Policing officers attended the crash.

It is understood that the male driver had left the vehicle before the crash and was found uninjured nearby.

After alcohol was smelt off the driver, a breath test was taken and he failed.

Samples were also taken and the driver was reported for careless driving.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “FifeRP attended this crash on the B921 earlier.

"The driver had left.

"He was found nearby uninjured but It turned out to be more than a case of #YouCantParkThereSir when alcohol was smelt from him.

"Breath Test Failed / samples taken & reported for Careless Driving #FitForTheRoad.”

