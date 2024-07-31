Car passenger fires pellets at group of women in St Andrews, striking three of them
It happened around 1.45am on Wednesday (July 24) as a group of five walked near to Buchanan Gardens. Three of the women were struck by pellets, but did not require medical attention.
Police enquiries indicate there was a silver hatchback in the area at the time and officers are keen to speak to the occupants. Sergeant Nicola Gillespie said: “Officers are continuing to study CCTV images from the local area. I would urge anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident who saw anything suspicious or has any information that may assist to contact us.”
Call 01, quoting incident number 0981 of Wednesday, 24 July or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.