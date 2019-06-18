Care home worker abused dementia patient

A 95-year-old man at a Fife dementia residential home was physically abused by a care worker.

The man was ill-treated by being dragged across his bedroom at Barrogil House, Cluny, by staff member Kim Timmins.

Timmins (60) of MacDuff Road, Glenrothes, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

She admitted that on October 6, at Barrogil House, being a person providing care or treatment to a patient, she ill-treated or wilfully neglected that man by dragging him to his feet and dragging him across his bedroom.

Sheriff Charles MacNair called for reports and Timmins will be sentenced on July 10. The specialist dementia care unit is run by Kingdom Homes and has 40 bedrooms.

The care home’s website states: “All staff undergo specialist training delivered by Kingdom Homes own training division in order to provide sensitive and appropriate care. Using a “person centred” approach, based on leading theory in current dementia care practice, residents will receive a high level of attention and supervision based on their individual needs and wishes.”