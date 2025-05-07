Cars damaged as rocks thrown from bridge in 'reckless' attacks on Fife road
Police have said the actions were “ completely reckless and could have devastating consequences.”
The incidents happened around 10:00pm on Thursday, April 24, and again at the same time on Monday, April 28 when rocks were thrown from the bridge. Two vehicles sustained windscreen damage and although no-one was injured, the occupants were left shaken by what had happened.
Police, who attended the scene and searched for the culprits without success, have appealed for help from the public. They want to hear from anyone who may have seen persons on the bridge around this or may have dashcam footage from that time.
Sergeant Reidie from the Glenrothes Community Team said: "Throwing stones at passing vehicles is completely reckless and could have devastating consequences. This is a fast road, and it is incredibly lucky that no-one was seriously injured or worse."
"We are asking for the public's help to identify those responsible for putting the lives of road users at risk."
Call 101 or by reporting anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3963 of April 28.25.