CCTV images of man released in police probe into serious Fife assault

Police have released CCTV images as part of an on-going inquiry into a serious assault in Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 19:14 BST
The incident happened around 11.56pm on Saturday, April 15, in North Street, Leven. Police believe the man may be able to assist them. He is described as having a slim build and at the time of the incident was wearing a dark jacket, white t-shirt and dark bottoms.

Police Constable Tony Abbott said: “The man, or anyone who recognises him or can help us to identify him, please contact officers as soon as possible.”

Contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1623 of 17 April, 2023 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.”