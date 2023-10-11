Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened around 11.56pm on Saturday, April 15, in North Street, Leven. Police believe the man may be able to assist them. He is described as having a slim build and at the time of the incident was wearing a dark jacket, white t-shirt and dark bottoms.

Police Constable Tony Abbott said: “The man, or anyone who recognises him or can help us to identify him, please contact officers as soon as possible.”