Child rapist jailed after four decades of sex attacks

A perverted pensioner who abused six children over four decades shook his head in disbelief after a judge jailed him for seven years.

David Brown (77) targeted the kids, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at locations across Scotland between 1987 and 2014.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pervert repeatedly physically assaulted a young girl between November 1987 and November 1992 at a house in Methil.

The pervert also repeatedly sexually assaulted a young boy in the town between August 1987 and August 1992. The youth was aged just four at the time the abuse began

Between July 2009 and January 2010, Brown sexually assaulted a girl at a house in Lochgelly. She was aged 13 when Brown started preying on her.

Brown also sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Lochgelly in April 2009 and continued to abuse her until January 2010. He also asked an 11-year-old girl to go to bed with him in February 2007 and continued to touch her inappropriately for another year.

On Tuesday, judge Lord Tyre told Brown that the only sentence available to him was prison.

Brown shook his head as Lord Tyre told him: “The offences are serious – some of them are quite recent. The sentence most appropriate for this level of offending is imprisonment.”

The story emerged after Brown, of Lochgelly, was convicted in March 2019 of rape and physical and sexual assault charges.

Sentence had been deferred for the court to obtain reports about his character.

During his trial, jurors heard how Brown was finally brought to justice after police became aware of his activities. Detectives gathered enough evidence to bring him to justice.

During proceedings, Brown denied any wrongdoing. He said he hadn’t been in the company of many of his victims at the time of the abuse.

He also repeatedly raped a nine-year-old boy at a location in Stirlingshire between September 2012 and September 2014.

When prosecution lawyer Liam Ewing asked him about the rape of the young boy, Brown denied doing anything wrong.

He added: “I was never alone with him. I never touched him.”

On Tuesday, defence advocate Tim Niven Smith told Lord Tyre that his client had “multiple” health problems. Mr Niven Smith said Brown suffered from arthritis and COPD, a lung disease.

He added: “It is expected that his health will continue to deteriorate over time.”

The lawyer also said that his client still doesn’t accept his guilt.

He added: “He still continues to deny any involvement in the sexual offences.”

Lord Tyre also placed Brown on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period of time.

