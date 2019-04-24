Child rapist jailed for sex attacks on kids in Fife

A child rapist who left an underage girl feeling she wanted to wash in bleach following repeated sex assaults on her was jailed for eight years today.

Alan Roy (62) raped the girl from the age of 13 on various occasions at addresses in Kirkcaldy and at a Fife caravan park between 1996 and 2000.

He also carried out two rape bids on a second victim at the North Lodge Holiday Park, at Dysart, when she was aged between 11 and 13 between 1996 and 1999.

Roy, of Dick Crescent, Burntisland, in Fife, had denied committing the offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was found guilty of rape and attempted rape.

A judge told Roy that he was convicted of an “extremely serious matter” of committing multiple, forceful rapes on the girl who was aged between 13 and 16 when she was still a child.

Lord Tyre jailed him for six years on the rape charge and a further two years for the attempted rape of the second child.

The judge said at the High Court in Edinburgh: “I am concerned that you continue to deny that any of the events described by the witnesses occurred.”

He told Roy that he would be on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Lord Tyre earlier told jurors who served at the trial that it had been “a serious and in some ways rather distressing case”.

One victim, now aged 35, told the court that she was first raped by Roy at a house in Kirkcaldy when she was 13 or 14 years old.

The woman said she awoke to find him on top of her. She said: “I tried to move. He was too strong for me and I froze.”

“I tried to push him off me but he was too strong. I couldn’t move him, “ she told advocate depute Duncan McPhie.

The woman told the court that she could not even scream as she froze during the attack on her as a child. She said: “I couldn’t even speak.”

She said she eventually managed to get up from the bed and pulled up her clothing and went to a bathroom to wash herself.

She said that after the ordeal she felt “dirty, horrible and just wanted to wash in bleach”.

The rape victim said that after the attack she tried to tell somebody “but people wouldn’t listen to me”.

She said Roy was living at a caravan site at Standing Stane Road, in Kirkcaldy, and a couple of weeks after the first attack took her there and raped her again.

“He chucked me on the bed. He took my trousers off. I told him ‘no’ but he just wouldn’t listen,” she told the court.

The prosecutor asked her if she wanted this to happen and she replied: “No, I didn’t. I was a wee girl.”

“I told him ‘no’. I told him to leave me alone. I tried to pull my trousers up but he wouldn’t let me,” she said. She said that after the assault Roy told her not to tell anyone.

The woman said that when she was 15 Roy raped her again at another house in Kirkcaldy. She told the court: “He was too strong for me.”

She said: “I tried to tell someone but no one would listen to me.”

Defence solicitor advocate Gordon Martin said Roy had suffered health problems but continued to work until his mid 50s.

