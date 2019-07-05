Christmas funds stolen in sickening raid on rugby club

Kirkcaldy Rugby Club has been hit by a sickening break-in – and Christmas funds stolen.

Club officials were today clearing up the mess after the raid last might.

They tweeted a pledge that an event planned for today would still go ahead despite the damage caused to the premises in Beveridge Park.

Cash donations aimed at the club’s Christmas party for children were stolen.

On social media, the club said:” Despite having had our club broken into overnight, and the cash donations for the kids Xmas party stolen, Tartan Touch will still be on for anyone and everyone tonight.”