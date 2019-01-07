Cigarettes and booze stolen from Anstruther shop

Police in North East Fife are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft from a business in Anstruther.

Sometime during the early hours of Boxing Day, a convenience store in St Andrews Road was broken into and large quantities of cigarettes and alcohol stolen.

You may also be interested in:

M&S reveals closure date for Kirkcaldy store

Crash closes Kirkcaldy road for three hours

NHS staff raise £60,000 for hi-tech baby simulator

Detective Sergeant Karen Muirhead from Levenmouth CID said: “It is likely the culprits will look to sell on the stolen goods to members of the public and so anyone who is approached and offered the opportunity to buy cigarettes or alcohol should decline the offer and contact police.

“In addition, anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the shop during the early hours of Wednesday 26th December should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Levenmouth CID via 101 and quote incident number 1097 of December 26.