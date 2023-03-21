Class A drug crime duo jailed after offences in Fife and across Scotland

They based themselves in Glasgow and were involved in serious organised crime across Scotland including in Aberdeen, and Dundee.Following a six week trial at the High Court in Glasgow James Paterson, 34, was found guilty of supplying cocaine and heroin between December 2015 and December 2016.He was also found guilty of money laundering, directing others to obtain, transport, adulterate and supply cocaine on his behalf as well as concealing the money received over the same time period.Ian Sweeney, 51, was found guilty of using technology to carry out counter surveillance measures on behalf of Paterson between September 2016 and November 2016. Paterson was jailed for 14 years and Sweeney for five.

Paterson was arrested in December 2016 following an investigation which saw the recovery of cocaine and heroin with a street value of £1.3 million and £55,000 in cash from his criminal network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie, of Police Scotland’s Organised Crime Unit, said: “Lives and communities are ruined by drugs and these men had no thought for the misery they caused.

James Paterson was jailed for 14 years

“They were intimidating and greedy, caring for no one but themselves. Now following a long investigation carried out by dedicated officers they have been brought to justice.

“I would like to pay tribute to the hard work carried out by the investigation team that has taken these criminals off the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad