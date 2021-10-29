Lindsay Craft, of Prinlaws Road, Leslie appeared before Sheriff Maryam Labaki at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Craft, 51, admitted that on various occasions on May 30 this year at his home address in Leslie he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner while under the influence of cocaine and other controlled substances by acting aggressively towards his partner by shouting, swearing and struggling with her to her injury.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He also admitted arming himself with a knife which he brandished, making unfounded claims there was an unknown person in the loft in the presence of his partner.

Sheriff Labaki opted to defer sentencing Craft until next month to allow for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment. The case was continued until November 25.

