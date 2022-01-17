Colin McCabe: Police confirm missing Kirkcaldy man has been traced
Officers have confirmed a 49-year-old man who was reported missing from Kirkcaldy has been traced.
Monday, 17th January 2022, 2:12 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 4:14 pm
Colin McCabe was last seen in the early hours of January 17 driving on Hunter Street in the town.
However, on Monday evening, police confirmed the 49-year-old had been found safe and well.
Officers, who had launched an appeal to try and find him after becoming increasingly concerned for Mr McCabe’s welfare, issued the update on social media and thanked the public for their help.