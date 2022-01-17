Colin McCabe: Police hunt for missing Kirkcaldy man

Colin McCabe was last seen in the early hours of Monday, 17 January driving on Hunter Street in the town.He is described as being around 5ft 10in tall, of heavy build with short shaved hair with grey stubble.He is believed to have been wearing a blue Rangers football top and black jogging bottoms.His car is described as being a black Alfa Romeo 159, registration PY08 CMU.Inspector Kirk Donnelly, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Colin’s welfare as he has not been in contact with family or friends.“I would ask Colin himself to get in touch with family or the police confirming he is safe if he sees this.“I would also urge anyone who may have seen Colin or his vehicle to contact police via 101, quoting reference 0185 of 17 January.”