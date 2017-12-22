Community order after stealing cabling

A Fife man has been sentenced for stealing cabling and an attempted theft at a car wash business.

Gerard Giblin (43), of Ballingry Road, Ballingry, appeared in the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that on August 20 at ARC car wash, Victoria Road, Kirkcaldy, he forced open a locked jet wash with intent to steal.

He also admitted that between August 19 and 20 at Lochore Meadows, he stole a quantity of cabling.

Giblin further admitted that on August 21 at Southfield Avenue, Ballingry, he was in possession of a controlled drug, cannabis resin.

Defence solicitor Stephen Morrison said: “There was full recovery of the cabling. It was only after the offence that he found out it belonged to his former employer.

“He was misusing drugs at the time and was making bad decisions. Stealing the cabling was somebody else’s idea.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie imposed a community payback order with 12 months’ supervision.

He also ordered Giblin to pay £350 compensation to the car wash firm.