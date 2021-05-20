Community payback order for Fife man who assaulted partner and smashed a TV set
Steven Wolohan, of Denbeath Drive, Glenrothes, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 3:05 pm
Wolohan, 23, admitted on August 15, 2020 at an address at The Henge, Glenrothes, he assaulted his partner, jumped on top of her and punched her on the body.
He further admitted on the same date, same place, he threw household items about, slammed a door causing damage to a wall and smashed a television by throwing it to the floor.
He was sentenced him to a two-year community payback order including attending the Caledonian Men’s programme.