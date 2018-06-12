Community police – keeping Kirkcaldy safe

Last month, Inspector Black wrote about policing the Links Market, our response to a number of violent incidents and the proactive work carried out by our colleagues from Police Scotland’s Communities Prevention Task Force.

This month I thought it would be useful, to provide information, in relation to the preventative work carried out by your local Community Wards policing team.

Last year it was agreed that I could pilot an officer in the role of schools liaison.

I am pleased that the trial was successful:

PC Steven Black, has now been in post for nearly a full school calendar year and is well entrenched with education and other partners.

Regularly, in contact with the head teachers and year heads, the officer intervenes to prevent escalation. The officer also supports the needs of the pupils, providing presentations on a variety of subjects, including internet safety, substance abuse, water safety and national campaigns.

Gary Kenhard, Crime Preventions Officer, recently joined the team.

He has a wealth of experience in this field, which he shares with the team.

The officer spends much of his time, with members of the public, providing advice, to reduce the risk of individuals becoming the victims of crime.

Several readers will have already met the officer, at a number of his recent pop-up events, where bogus crime was discussed.

Your community team are committed to preventative patrols, to reduce anti social behaviour.

This year we have seen a reduction in anti social behaviour, however the recent events in Burntisland, widely shared on social media, demonstrate the importance of this work, with officers on preventative patrols, deploying to the scene and taking positive action to apprehend offenders.

For a number of months PC Lizzy James has been working with other partners to launch the “Your Asking For It” campaign in Burntisland – featured in the Fife Free Press last week.

The campaign targets the proxy purchase of alcohol by older people for individuals under 18 years.

We continue to work with the Safer Communities Team (formerly known as Street Wardens), Clued Up, YMCA, Neighbourhood Development Groups, The Kingdom Off Road Motorbike Club, Clued Up, YMCA and Education to reduce anti-social behaviour by encouraging good behaviour and participation in positive activities.

Following the success of club themed nights at the YMCA, our latest diversion event is a “perty” night at the Philp Hall, Kirkcaldy between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Friday.

The capacity of the hall means that we have restricted invites to P6 and 7 pupils at Kirkcaldy West, Dunnikier and Strathallan Primary Schools. Officers from the team will be working at the event, along with youth workers and senior pupils from Balwearie High School. The event is free and tickets are available from the schools.

If you would like to know more information about any of our work or that of any of the groups mentioned in this article please do not hesitate to contact your local Community Wards Policing Team by telephoning 101.

You can also keep up to date with our activities via Twitter by following @Kirkcaldypolice.

